Announcing the New and Improved, Interactive 2023 Ultimate eCommerce Holiday eBook by Freestyle Solutions
New and improved, interactive and mobile-responsive format with additional content added for 2023ROSEMONT, IL, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Solutions, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has released a completely new and improved, interactive version the 2023 Ultimate eCommerce Holiday eBook.
The holiday season is a critical time of year for eCommerce brands, since they can see their sales volume grow by fivefold during that period. To help brands prepare, Freestyle has compiled this comprehensive guide containing tips and best practices that will assist brands as they plan for this holiday season and years to come.
“The holidays continue to be the most important time of year for eCommerce brands,” said Jim Cahill, president of Freestyle Solutions. “Brands that have proactively prepared their operations, marketing and fulfillment processes will be ahead of the game and have a competitive advantage.”
This newly updated version of the ebook is interactive and mobile responsive, so it will be visible on multiple browsers and devices. It also contains additional and newly updated articles about a wide variety of topics, including advanced order processing, cyber security, eCommerce, privacy, order and inventory management, privacy, promotions and marketing, retail, returns, sales tax, shipping, seasonal seats, shipping, warehouse management, and more!
View, print and download the ebook at:
https://www.freestylesolutions.com/ultimate-ecommerce-holiday-ebook/
Want to learn more about how Freestyle or M.O.M. order management system can help you better prepare for the holidays? Contact us to schedule a demo today.
