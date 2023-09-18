John R. Stoeffler Proves That It’s in Giving That We Receive
It’s more fun to give than to receive.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been said that it is in giving that one will receive. Thereby, giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it. Author John R. Stoeffler proves this in his book “Lexie’s Gift.”
This illustrated book follows the story of a little girl, Lexie. Her best friend Susan is the daughter of an army personnel. Susan’s father was then called for active duty. This fact made Susan downhearted. In order to lift her spirits, Lexie thought of a gift to compensate for the absence of Susan’s father. After some mulling over, Lexie came up with the idea of making a pillow with a picture of Susan’s father printed on it. Indeed, this was such a bright idea as Susan liked it so much. The girls then decided to create the same for other children who are in the same situation as Susan.
Surprisingly, the story was inspired by real-life events. Author John R. Stoeffler was formerly a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Having gone through the same predicament in the story with his daughters, he and his wife started a project in 2008 called "Sweet Dreams Pillows." Together with their volunteers, they made and shipped (for free) over 13,000 pillows to children of deployed members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Indeed, happiness doesn’t result from what one gets, but from what one gives. There’s a certain kind of happiness when one tries to lift other people’s spirits. Purchase a copy of “Lexie’s Gift” now and be inspired to spread the fun of giving to others!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
