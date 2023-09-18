R3 Performance Products in Oklahoma Has Closed, Contents Up For Auction
LocalAuctions.com to Host Online Liquidation Auction of R3 Performance Products, Taking Place Now Through 9/19/23.
This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and anyone in the classic car and automotive restoration industry”BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Performance Products, a long time restoration parts manufacturer located in Broken Arrow Oklahoma, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. It was known in the automotive world as one of the top manufacturers and dealers of classic Mustang, Bronco & Camaro parts. R3 offered a wide selection of items and a range of services including metal reconditioning, restoration, repair, replacement and fabrication.
The company is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the closed company by hosting an online auction to sell off the contents of the facility. The company is liquidating everything onsite including body shells, suspension, chassis and other parts inventory as well as the shop equipment, tools and office furniture. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and anyone in the classic car and automotive restoration industry” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 9/22/23.
This is a two part auction taking place over 2 days. Part 1 of the auction is for the parts inventory and includes thousands of vintage car parts. Part 2 is for the fabrication shop equipment and includes lifts, tools and equipment. Both sales can be viewed on the Local Auctions website.
Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday September 19th at 12 p.m. CST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 9/18/23 from 10am to 2pm. R3 Performance Products is located at 604 North Redbud Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK, 74012. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 9/20/23 through Friday 9/22/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
