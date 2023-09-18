Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Over $465,000

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection recently reimbursed $465,462.39 to 18 victims of attorney theft.

Three former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Five deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the board.

Coshocton County

A former client of suspended attorney Kevin Christopher Cox was reimbursed $1,500 because of Cox’s failure provide the services requested. Cox was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio in March 2022.

Cuyahoga County

Two former clients of former attorney Dorothea Jane Kingsbury were reimbursed a total of $200,000 due to Kingsbury’s misappropriation of their funds. Kingsbury pled guilty to theft and other crimes in September 2021. The criminal conviction led to her suspension from the practice of law in Ohio in March 2023.

Erie County

Three former clients of deceased attorney Henry William Kishman were reimbursed a total of $144,562.18. Kishman, who passed away in September 2021, didn’t account funds he agreed to invest for his clients.

Franklin County

Two former clients of deceased attorney Bernard Zelig Yavitch were reimbursed a total of $2,033.50. Yavitch didn’t provide services requested before he died in May 2022.

Lucas County

Five former clients of deceased attorney John Farnan Potts were reimbursed a total of $73,000. Fannin didn’t complete requested services before his passing in February 2022.

Marion County

Three former clients of deceased attorney David Hamilton Lowther were reimbursed a total of $4,500. Lowther didn’t fulfill services prior to his death in April 2022.

Scioto County

A former client of deceased attorney Michael Hugh Mearan was reimbursed $37,866.71. Mearan didn’t turn over client funds before he died in November 2021.

Summit County

A former client of suspended attorney Steven Scott Fannin was reimbursed $2,000. Fannin failed to provide services requested. He was suspended from the practice of law, on an interim basis, in September 2021.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation.

Ohio has nearly 44,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation, should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll-free in Ohio.