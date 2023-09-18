USDA Seeks Nominations for Membership on the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a call for nominations to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. First established in 1992, the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) advises the Secretary of Agriculture to enhance USDA’s goals for new farming and ranching operations. Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for themselves or other qualified experts by October 10, 2023.

“New and beginning farmers – whether they come from farm families or are beginning their careers in agriculture – face unique challenges in accessing the land, credit, and training they need to succeed,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “USDA is committed to helping the beginning farmer, the young farmer, access and make use of USDA programs.”

USDA is soliciting nominations from interested organizations and individuals from among ranching and farming producers, related state and tribal agricultural entities, academic institutions, commercial banking entities, trade associations, and related nonprofit enterprises. An organization may nominate individuals from within or outside its membership. Interested candidates may also nominate themselves.

Nomination packages should include a cover letter describing the nominee’s interest, a resume that documents the nominee’s background and experience (five pages or less), and a completed USDA Advisory Committee Membership Background Information Form (AD-755 (PDF, 2.1 MB)). Nominees may also provide links and samples of published writings related to matters affecting new farmers and ranchers and letters of endorsement—both of which are optional. Nomination packages must be received by October 10, 2023, and may be sent by email to acbfr@usda.gov or by first-class mail to: USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE), 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Mail Stop 0601, Room 524-A, Washington, DC 20250. For more information, contact R. Jeanese Cabrera, Designated Federal Officer, at acbfr@usda.gov or visit the Advisory Committee on Beginner Farmers and Ranchers website.

