Governor Shapiro: Pratt Industries Invests $500 Million in Pennsylvania to Create Hundreds of New Jobs

The commitment by the world’s largest privately-held producer of 100% recycled containerboard is the latest economic development investment under the Shapiro Administration

The corrugated packaging company will invest $500 million in Pennsylvania to create hundreds of jobs across the Commonwealth over the next ten years – sending a clear signal that the Commonwealth is open for business

Carlisle, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Pratt Industries Executive Global Chairman Anthony Pratt to announce a new commitment by the corrugated packaging company to invest $500 million and create hundreds of jobs in Pennsylvania over the next ten years.

The announcement was made today as Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger toured the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Carlisle, which employs 215 workers in full-time manufacturing jobs. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has announced over $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania.

“I want to plant a flag, and make it clear to companies across the country and around the world that Pennsylvania is open for business. Having Pratt Industries invest a total of $1 billion in Pennsylvania and create hundreds of new jobs is a clear sign that the Commonwealth is a place where global businesses can grow and succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Whether they’re based in Australia or Allegheny County, we are showing the private sector that an investment in our Commonwealth is a worthwhile one – and companies that commit to moving and growing here know that the Commonwealth will be an active partner, and that we’ll work as hard for them as they work for their customers and employees.”

Pratt Industries has invested $500 million in Pennsylvania to date and employs more than 800 total workers at its facilities in Carlisle (Cumberland County), Reading (Berks County), East Greenville (Montgomery County) and Macungie and Emmaus (both in Lehigh County). As part of its new $500 million commitment, the company will invest in recycling, remanufacturing and clean energy infrastructure.

The Commonwealth, through DCED, provided Pratt Industries with a more than $1.3 million funding offer in 2011 to locate a box manufacturing plant in Macungie that helped create 125 jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to have Pratt Industries make this new commitment to the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We compete every day with other states and countries for global business investments like this one. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is working aggressively to keep companies here and attract businesses from around the world looking to grow and succeed in our Commonwealth. We’re moving at the speed of business to ensure more companies like Pratt Industries choose to grow here in Pennsylvania.”

Pratt Industries is America’s fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held producer of 100% recycled containerboard. Originating in Australia, Pratt Industries was founded in the U.S. more than 35 years ago and operates manufacturing facilities in more than 25 states. The company is the largest Australian employer in the United States, providing 11,000 jobs in more than 70 factories across the country.

“Pratt Industries is proud to employ more than 800 Pennsylvanians across the state in high-paying, green collar, advanced manufacturing jobs, and our total culminative investment in Pennsylvania now exceeds $500 million,” said Anthony Pratt, Executive Chairman of Pratt Industries. “As part of that commitment, and as a result of Governor Shapiro’s leadership, I’m honored today to pledge a further investment of $500 million in recycling, remanufacturing and clean energy infrastructure over the next ten years, to create hundreds of new jobs in the great state of Pennsylvania. Our investments will allow the company to grow for years to come, supporting our customers, employees and the community.”

As Pratt Industries has established locations in Pennsylvania, it also has received assistance from DCED’s Office of International Business Development, which offers customized services to help international companies looking to expand in Pennsylvania.

“Pratt Industries is an important member of our community, and I thank them for their continued commitment to Cumberland County and the Commonwealth,” said Senator Greg Rothman. “Because of their investment, hundreds of new, good-paying jobs will be created, supporting hundreds of hard-working families across Pennsylvania. This is economic development at its best.”

Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan, commonsense 2023-24 budget spurs job creation, invests in manufacturing innovation, cuts red tape for businesses, and provides the funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a global scale. For more information, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

