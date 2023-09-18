Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,399 in the last 365 days.

NightLase Treatments From The Gilbert Dentist Could Help People Stop Snoring

NightLase Snoring Treatment

NightLase Snoring Treatment

NightLase Snoring Treatments

NightLase Snoring Treatments

The Gilbert Dentist Office

The Gilbert Dentist Office

NightLase, a non-surgical laser treatment from The Gilbert Dentist, can help people stop snoring and get the rest their bodies need

GILBERT, AZ, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Sleep Foundation, restless nights due to snoring or mild to moderate sleep apnea affect 37 million Americans.

While snoring may not seem like a big deal, it can actually be a sign of a more serious condition called sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep.

Both snoring and sleep apnea can leave people feeling fatigued, less alert, and at risk for serious health problems like hypertension and heart disease. That's why addressing these issues is crucial.

NightLase is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses laser energy to tighten the tissues in the throat. This helps to reduce snoring and improve sleep quality.

Here's how Dr. Robert Brown describes the NightLase treatment:

1. Personalized Assessment: It begins with a comprehensive consultation to tailor the NightLase treatments to fit a patient's unique sleep concerns.

2. Laser Precision: NightLase uses specialized lasers to heat the throat tissues gently. This stimulates collagen production, which tightens the soft palate and uvula, reducing those annoying vibrations causing snoring and clearing the obstructions responsible for sleep apnea.

3. Comfort: NightLase is non-invasive, meaning no surgery or painful recovery. It's a comfortable and convenient process.

4. Customized Sessions: Dr. Brown recommends a series of brief laser sessions, customized to each patient’s specific needs, for the best results.
NightLase is one of several specialized services at The Gilbert Dentist.

Dr. Robert Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ, and a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has also been the team dentist for the Milwaukee Brewers for 22 years and the California Angels.

For more information on NightLase anti-snoring treatments, contact The Gilbert Dentist online or visit the 26 N Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona office.

Patrick Sipperly
Arizona Video Company
+1 480-442-4713
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

NightLase in Gilbert AZ Stop Snoring - The Gilbert Dentist

You just read:

NightLase Treatments From The Gilbert Dentist Could Help People Stop Snoring

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more