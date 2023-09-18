NightLase Treatments From The Gilbert Dentist Could Help People Stop Snoring
NightLase, a non-surgical laser treatment from The Gilbert Dentist, can help people stop snoring and get the rest their bodies needGILBERT, AZ, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Sleep Foundation, restless nights due to snoring or mild to moderate sleep apnea affect 37 million Americans.
While snoring may not seem like a big deal, it can actually be a sign of a more serious condition called sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep.
Both snoring and sleep apnea can leave people feeling fatigued, less alert, and at risk for serious health problems like hypertension and heart disease. That's why addressing these issues is crucial.
NightLase is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses laser energy to tighten the tissues in the throat. This helps to reduce snoring and improve sleep quality.
Here's how Dr. Robert Brown describes the NightLase treatment:
1. Personalized Assessment: It begins with a comprehensive consultation to tailor the NightLase treatments to fit a patient's unique sleep concerns.
2. Laser Precision: NightLase uses specialized lasers to heat the throat tissues gently. This stimulates collagen production, which tightens the soft palate and uvula, reducing those annoying vibrations causing snoring and clearing the obstructions responsible for sleep apnea.
3. Comfort: NightLase is non-invasive, meaning no surgery or painful recovery. It's a comfortable and convenient process.
4. Customized Sessions: Dr. Brown recommends a series of brief laser sessions, customized to each patient’s specific needs, for the best results.
NightLase is one of several specialized services at The Gilbert Dentist.
Dr. Robert Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ, and a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has also been the team dentist for the Milwaukee Brewers for 22 years and the California Angels.
For more information on NightLase anti-snoring treatments, contact The Gilbert Dentist online or visit the 26 N Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona office.
NightLase in Gilbert AZ Stop Snoring - The Gilbert Dentist