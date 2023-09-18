Submit Release
Sword Group: New Exclusive Partnership signed

As WADA’s exclusive global IT partner, Sword will provide direct funding annually, in the form of sponsorship, over a five-year period. In return, WADA will delegate to Sword a portion of its IT activities, including the development of the Agency’s Anti-Doping Administration Management System [ADAMS], operations and mobile applications [Athlete Central and Doping Control Officer (DCO) Central].

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


