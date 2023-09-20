E-40's Sister, Suga-T Multi Gold and Platinum Hip Hop Artist Speaks About Breaking Barriers:

: The Evolution of Female Rappers from the 90s to 2023

“VH1 Honored female rappers and the list included several Rappers as well as myself and Queen Latifah who assured me that my legacy was inclusive.” Suga-T states, “This is the time of WOMAN.” — Suga -T

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, SUGA T reigns as Hip Hop Royalty from the First Family of Rap The Click. She speaks out about the Industry, its Limitations and Gender Bias in the 90s, along with the evidence of Double Standards from the 90s to 2023. As she took matters into her own hands she found herself in a place of Empowerment, Higher Education, a Voice of Social Justice and Entrepreneurship.

With 38 years in the Rap Game. Suga T chose education as an initiative for herself. She earned 2 Associate's Degrees, A Bachelor's Degree from Ashford University, 3 Masters Degrees 1) Organizational Management, Supply Chain Management, Christian Counseling and 2 Doctorate Degrees 1) Humanitarian 2) Doctorate of Music, which was presented to her for her contributions to the music industry. The rise of social media and streaming platforms has provided a platform for independent artists and it allows them to showcase their talent and connect directly with their audience, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and blockers, while giving others more freedom to have more of a well-rounded approach to their artistic career. 25 Albums later following the many Gold and Platinum, National and International Hits, Hurricane, Captain Save A Hoe and multi-platinum hit song “Sprinkle me” performed with her brother E 40, Suga T is at her latest Album and claims her rightful position as an “Heiress“

Suga-T states : "The world of Hip-Hop has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the years, particularly for female artists. In the 90s, being a female rapper came with numerous challenges and obstacles that made it an uphill battle for some women to gain recognition and respect in a male-dominated industry. I was one that came in with respect because of being coached to be an executive and learning how to hold my own. I believe that I received my respect because I was surrounded by The Click: E40, D Shot and B Legit and people were looking for a female role model that didn’t take no s.h.i.t.t. , but yet still “Sprinkled Them With Some Game.”. I was not required to do things that I didn’t want at that time, however I did make some bad choices as a teen mom and inexperienced woman, along with less mature leadership in my space. However, as we step into 2023, we can celebrate the significant progress made in breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive space for female rappers and to provide a second chance to those who had challenges along their journey. “VH1 Honored female rappers and the list included several Rappers as well as myself and Queen Latifah who assured me that my legacy was inclusive.” Suga-T states, “This is the time of WOMAN. I plan on continuing to represent the queendom and will not be stopping any time soon looking forward to servicing new and existing fans that celebrate the pioneers.”