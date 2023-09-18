Oxa, the world’s first breathing wearable, claims more awards
Oxa, the award-winning smart technology that helps its users treat sleeping disorders, stress and panic attacks, has won an additional two awards.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, 18 September 2023, the Web Excellence Awards named Oxa, the world’s first smart breathing wearable that acts as a personalized breathing coach, as a winner in two of their 2023 awards categories: best biotechnology website and best health website.
Having previously won a Red Dot Design Award for product design and Top 100 Swiss Startup Award, Oxa is produced by Nanoleq AG, a leading provider of bio-signal monitoring solutions. The product features a band or shirt/sports bra fitted with a sensor linked to users’ smartphones – assisting them to address a multitude of conditions scientifically through breathwork. From reducing stress and panic attacks to falling asleep quicker and increasing quality of sleep, and helping the body recover better after excessive exercise or injury – the app uses live biofeedback to provide bespoke breathwork coaching sessions for users.
Launched officially in December 2022, in May of this year the team at Oxa decided to redesign their website to mirror the advancements in the technology and create a simpler user-journey for their users. The biotechnology leader enlisted the help of their performance marketing agency, R17 Ventures AG, to lead the transformation.
R17 Ventures did this through building a custom Shopify store that matched the aesthetic Oxa has become known for amongst consumers, re-launching the website just one month later in June 2023.
Charles Andreo, Marketing Director at Oxa said, “We are proud to have won not one, but two Web Excellence Awards this year.”
He went on to say that while the new Oxa website offers users an even smoother user-experience, he and his team are constantly working with R17 to optimize the website to further improve the experience and features for Oxa’s users.
Jeremie Zemp of R17 Ventures who led the project said, “We were excited to take on this project and couldn’t be happier with the results. Thank you to the Web Excellence Awards panel for acknowledging this great triumph.”
To celebrate the award, Oxa is offering new customers a 10% discount on the product if they use the coupon code: oxaweb10 – valid until 31 October 2023.
For more information about Oxa, or to purchase an Oxa, visit www.oxalife.com.
For more information about R17 Ventures, visit www.r17ventures.com.
