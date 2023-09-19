Alliance Homecare Opens New Office in Manhattan
New office allows expansion of program that already provides four times more training than typical caregiver receives and provides space for partner events
Our caregiver training program is the gold standard in the industry, and this new office enables us to provide additional specialty training around Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Dementia and ALS.”NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Homecare announced today its move into a new full-floor office suite in Manhattan, at 2 West 45th Street. The office features state-of-the-art technology for large-scale presentations, two conference rooms and a 1,200-square-foot training center.
— Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare
The new training facility includes durable medical equipment, model bathroom fixtures and medical training dummies so caregivers can receive real-world training right in the office. The new space will allow the company to expand its training program for home health aides and nurses, offering four times more employer training than the typical caregiver receives.
In addition to the new training space, the expanded office and central location will allow Alliance Homecare, New York’s premier long-term home healthcare agency, to host its many industry partners for events such as support groups, fundraisers and continuing education units.
Alliance Homecare will continue to host unique employee engagement events in the new space, unlike those offered by any other home healthcare agency. Recently, Alliance Homecare welcomed all caregivers and their families to the office for a back-to-school event for refreshments, games and free school supplies.
“Our new state-of-the-art facility gives us remarkable space to host continuing education seminars and support groups for our clients’ families. We will also be able to offer space to our incredible partners to support the work they are doing,” said Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare. “Our caregiver training program is the gold standard in the industry, and this new office enables us to provide additional specialty training around Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Dementia and ALS. Ensuring our caregivers are properly trained is vital to the exceptional level of care we provide our clients.”
About Alliance Homecare
Alliance Homecare is New York’s premier long-term home healthcare agency. The privately owned company headquartered in New York City provides private-duty nursing care, home health aides, chronic disease management, pediatric care, senior care, 24/7 care and live-in care for families across the state of New York. Alliance Homecare’s mission is to set and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the industry across all services so its clients can continue to live their best lives.
NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: MEDIA TOURS OF THE FACILITY ARE AVAILABLE
