Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,391 in the last 365 days.

Contents of L.A. Nightclub Up For Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

10DTLA Downtown Night Club

10DTLA Downtown Night Club

The Business Liquidations Logo

The BusinessLiquidations.com Logo

Downtown Los Angeles Nightclub Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction Taking Place Now Through 9/18/23.

This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners”
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.com
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 10DTLA, a fully remodeled multi-functional bar and event space located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. It was known as a spot for local patrons, nearby office workers, and other destination seekers venturing out in Downtown LA’s vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene to enjoy a variety of events, including live bands, nightlife events, cabaret, and everything in between.

The downtown nightclub is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the nightclub by hosting an online auction to sell off the contents of the facility. The company is liquidating everything onsite including DJ equipment, bar equipment, furniture, décor, and other supplies. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.

Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the BusinessLiquidations.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Wednesday 9/20/23.

Bidding is taking place now through Monday September 18th at 1 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 9/18/23 from 10am to 12pm. 10DTLA is located at 330 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Tuesday 9/19/23 and Wednesday 9/20/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Business Liquidations Website.

Gabriel Prado
BusinessLiquidations.com
+1 602-828-3957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Contents of L.A. Nightclub Up For Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more