Digital Payment Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Apple, PayPal, Authorize.net
Digital Payment Market Rapidly Gaining Traction in Key Business Segments
Digital Payment Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Payment market to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Digital Payment Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Others) by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprise) by Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital Payment market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.36 Billion at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.5 Billion.
— Criag Francis
Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-digital-payment-market
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Digital Payment Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Payment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are WildApricot (Canada), Stripe, Inc, (Ireland), Apple (United States), Dwolla (United States), Due (United States), Square (United States), PayPal (United States), Authorize.net (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Freshbooks (Canada), Moneris (Canada), Regpack (United States), Braintree (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), Adyen (Netherlands).
Definition:
Digital payments refer to the use of electronic or digital methods to make financial transactions, replacing traditional cash and paper-based methods.
Market Trends:
Increased adoption of mobile payment apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
Market Drivers:
Convenience and ease of use for consumers.
Market Opportunities:
Untapped markets in developing countries.
Market Restraints:
Untapped markets in developing countries.
Market Challenges:
Untapped markets in developing countries.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Payment Market: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
Key Applications/end-users of Digital Payment Market: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Others
Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-digital-payment-market
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital Payment Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital Payment
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital Payment vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Payment
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Payment for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
List of players profiled in this report: WildApricot (Canada), Stripe, Inc, (Ireland), Apple (United States), Dwolla (United States), Due (United States), Square (United States), PayPal (United States), Authorize.net (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Freshbooks (Canada), Moneris (Canada), Regpack (United States), Braintree (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), Adyen (Netherlands).
Book Latest Edition of Global Digital Payment Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2278
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Digital Payment Market
Digital Payment Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)
Digital Payment Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Others) (2022-2028)
Digital Payment Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Payment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Payment Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Payment
Digital Payment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Check it Out Complete Details os Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-digital-payment-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Digital Payment Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn