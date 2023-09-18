Submit Release
Commission to Set Fishing Regulations at September Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will set sportfish and commercial fishing regulations at a one-day meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency previewed proposed regulation changes at the August Commission meeting. The proposed regulations are posted on the TWRA’s website and were available for a public comment period. If approved, the sportfish regulations will be effective March 1, 2024, and the commercial fishing regulations 30 days following the meeting.

The Fisheries Division will also present its annual awards to the Fisheries Biologist and the Fisheries Technician of the Year. In addition, two Fisheries Division Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented. The Wildlife Division will also present its annual awards including the Wildlife Biologist of the Year and the Wildlife Technician of the Year.

--- TWRA ---

