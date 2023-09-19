Coats Digital’s GSDCost Scoops Four Awards at this Year’s International SaaS Awards

• Best SaaS for Improved Productivity (Non-USA) • Best Data-Driven SaaS Product • Best SaaS Product for ERP/MRP • Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics

Simply exhilarating. Everyone at Coats Digital is absolutely beyond delighted to have secured not just one – but four award wins at this year’s globally acclaimed SaaS Awards.” — Kunal Kapur, Managing Director, Coats Digital

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coats Digital is delighted to announce that its unique, industry-changing time-cost benchmarking solution, GSDCost, has been declared a winner in four award categories at this year’s prestigious 2023 International SaaS Awards. Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution was awarded the top accolades on the basis of its innovative features, seamless integration, ability to significantly revolutionise the fashion industry, and for delivering real ROI, whilst supporting a more collaborative, transparent and sustainable global fashion supply chain.

Maneet Bansal, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards 2023, said: “We take immense pride in our commitment to excellence and the rigorous process we employ to evaluate the entries for The SaaS Awards 2023. Our panel of esteemed, independent judges brings decades of experience from some of the most successful companies in the technology industry, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon. These experts dedicated countless hours to meticulously assess hundreds of submissions across 54 different categories, ensuring that only the most innovative, impactful, and groundbreaking SaaS solutions rise to the top. We congratulate all deserving winners today.”

Kunal Kapur, Managing Director, Coats Digital, said: “Simply exhilarating. Everyone at Coats Digital is absolutely beyond delighted to have secured not just one – but four award wins at this year’s globally acclaimed SaaS Awards. We are truly honoured to receive these awards. This is a testament to GSDCost’s contribution in making the fashion supply chain more transparent, sustainable, and collaborative for the benefit of brands, manufacturers and consumers. This recognition is an affirmation of how our dedicated global teams have made all efforts to consistently develop fresh, innovative solutions that truly solve our customers’ pain points and industry challenges. We are thrilled that The SaaS Awards has acknowledged our work on a global scale, and these victories will undoubtedly motivate us to continue advancing the capabilities of what is conceivable in the SaaS world and create new benchmarks for our industry, customers, and all garment workers across the world.”

Coats Digital won four Award Categories, based on the following judges’ assessments:

Best SaaS for Improved Productivity (Non-USA)

“Congratulations on an impressive submission! Your comprehensive market research, deep industry understanding, and innovative approach with GSDCost SaaS make this entry stand out. The use of motion codes and predetermined times to streamline production processes, coupled with positive testimonials and strong supporting evidence, demonstrate the true impact of your solution. Well done from everyone at The SaaS Awards!”

Lead Judge Meenakshi Jindal

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

“Congratulations to Coats Digital for winning the Data-Driven SaaS Category at The SaaS Awards 2023! With their innovative solution, GSDCost, Coats Digital has revolutionized the fashion supply chain by addressing the challenges of inaccurate historical data in manufacturing. Their SaaS approach employs scientific analysis and real-time data insights to establish accurate time benchmarks, leading to enhanced efficiency, reduced defects, and improved product quality. Coats Digital's commitment to transparency and sustainability in the fashion industry makes them a true trailblazer, reshaping the future of data-driven solutions in fashion. Well done, Coats Digital, from everyone at The SaaS Awards!”

Lead Judge Maneet Bansal

Best SaaS Product for ERP/MRP

“Focusing on the global textile manufacturing industry, Coats Digital offers a really impressive set of features to the manufacturing arm of the fashion industry. GSDCost’s SaaS solution demonstrates a clear aptitude for delivering precise cost estimates, robust project tracking, and risk assessment tools. Its seamless integration marks it as a pivotal asset in elevating project management efficiency for businesses. Congratulations from everyone at The SaaS Awards!”

Lead Judge Christopher Southall

Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics

“Congratulations on winning The SaaS Awards’ Product Analytics category, GSDCost! Your innovative approach to digitizing costing and capacity forecasts in the fashion industry is truly remarkable. Your commitment to sustainability and fair wage standards is meritable. Your work will undoubtedly drive positive change and set new industry benchmarks. Well done and best wishes for continued success from everyone at The SaaS Awards!”

Adrian Elliot, Divisional CEO, Apparel, Coats Group, added “We are immensely proud of our software arm, Coats Digital. Our industry needs technology to meet future sustainability and CSR compliance requirements and GSDCost is certainly a catalyst for industry change. We see very exciting times ahead."

