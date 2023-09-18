GOSPEL RECORDING ARTIST RON SUMMERS NATIONALLY RELEASES FOLLOW-UP TO HIT SONG "IT IS SO" CALLED "TO COME"

To Come by Ron Summers

The song "To Come" is sure to uplift the listener's spirit and serve as a reminder that there are greater things ahead.

The purpose of the song is to offer hope for joy, blessings, and favor during difficult times.” — Ron Summers

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Norfolk, VA) SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 - We are excited to offer this new radio single “To Come” by Ron Summers straight off a successful Billboard number “It is So” featuring Tasha Page Lockhart. The song "To Come" promises to lift the spirit of the listener and encourages them by reminding them that there are greater things to come. The song embodies the spirit of church with hand clapping and foot stomping beats, combined with heavenly lyrics. Summers is a prolific songwriter, choir director, and producer who has written a timely piece with a strong message for this era. According to Summers, the purpose of the song is to offer hope for joy, blessings, and favor during difficult times. He further encourages that their time will come. The song, produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Dana Sorey, was written by Summers and features a strong musical production. The song is a part of the "God Can" project and is impacting radio now. “To Come” is sure to appease an audience hungering for music that encourages. Now Impacting Radio!

About Ron Summers

Summers is a singer and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan who developed his music ministry and vocal technique in Indianapolis. He was a part of the T.M. Mass Youth Choir and later founded the NU REV Community Choir, which led to his first professional recording in 1997 on Tyscot Records. In 1999, Ron Summers moved to Houston and organized the Sounds of Levi (SOL), a group of anointed singers who have who have touched thousands of lives and been blessed to share the stage with artists including Tye Tribbett & GA, Youthful Praise, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Kim Burrell, Shirley Caesar and many other gospel giants. In 2002, he became the Minister of Music at St. John's United Methodist Church under the leadership of co-pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus.

Ron Summers signed with Music World Entertainment and its division, Spirit Rising Music, in 2006. He released four tracks on The Pastor Rudy Experience Touch Vol 1 and 2 compilation albums, which included two hit singles: "Total Praise" and "He is Lord" featuring Brian Courtney Wilson and Ron Summers.

Elder Summers went on to become the Minister of Music at New Life Tabernacle Church of God In Christ where Carl Davis is the Pastor. In 2011 Ron was appointed the AIM Local chairman for the music department of the Churches of God In Christ. He continues to share his gifts through concerts, music workshops and recordings. He has also written for many gospel artists and hit songs such as “Oil of the Lord”. You can currently find Ron ministering weekly as the Minister of Music at Carter Memorial Church of God and Christ in Baltimore, MD., where Bishop Carl A. Pierce Sr. is the Pastor. The International Music Department of the Church of God in Christ (IMD) recently appointed Elder Ron as the Regional President of Eastern Region 2 over Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Delaware.

God has called Ron to minister to all that are facing a change in their life. His new six song EP entitled “God Can” released early 2022 and ministers to the listener wherever they may be in their walk with God. “God Can” was produced by award winning producers Dana Sorey and Will Davis and features Grammy Nominated artist Kim Burrell on the title track “God Can” and Tasha Page-Lockhart on “It Is So”. This amazing project is available on all digital outlets.

Catch Ron On the Go - Book Now!

Ron is currently accepting bookings and could be coming to a city near you. This is your chance to meet him, so don't miss out on this experience!

Artist Manager: Shawn Granger - grangersmac@gmail.com

Booking Manager: DR Global Media Group (Damon Richie) – booking@ronsummers.com

Visit www.ronsummers.com today!

Ron Summers "To Come" Lyric Video on Youtube