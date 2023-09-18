Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,064 in the last 365 days.

EBRD lends €4.6 million to Moldovan city of Balti

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending €4.6 million to the city of Balti in Moldova to help improve public transport and street lighting infrastructure, the bank announced on 14 September.

The investment, which totals €7 million, will be complemented by a €2.4 million grant provided by the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) Fund, to which the European Union (EU) is the largest contributor.

The investment will provide 22 battery-powered trolleybuses and modernise the street lighting system of six priority streets in Moldova’s second-largest city. 

The trolleybuses can operate with battery support in areas of the city that do not have overhead wires.

“The project is a much-needed investment for the city’s residents,” said Nicolai Grigorisin, Mayor of Balti. “Expanding the fleet will connect rural areas with the city centre more effectively and provide a sustainable transport service that is accessible to all. Investing in the lighting infrastructure will increase coverage of the city and significantly improve energy efficiency. This is an important investment for Balti considering the recent energy crisis.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD lends €4.6 million to Moldovan city of Balti

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more