EBRD lends €4.6 million to Moldovan city of Balti

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending €4.6 million to the city of Balti in Moldova to help improve public transport and street lighting infrastructure, the bank announced on 14 September.

The investment, which totals €7 million, will be complemented by a €2.4 million grant provided by the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) Fund, to which the European Union (EU) is the largest contributor.

The investment will provide 22 battery-powered trolleybuses and modernise the street lighting system of six priority streets in Moldova’s second-largest city.

The trolleybuses can operate with battery support in areas of the city that do not have overhead wires.

“The project is a much-needed investment for the city’s residents,” said Nicolai Grigorisin, Mayor of Balti. “Expanding the fleet will connect rural areas with the city centre more effectively and provide a sustainable transport service that is accessible to all. Investing in the lighting infrastructure will increase coverage of the city and significantly improve energy efficiency. This is an important investment for Balti considering the recent energy crisis.”

