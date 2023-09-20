CANImmunize Launches Innovative COVID-19 Immunization Assessment Tool
New immunization assessment tool helps Canadians eliminate COVID-19 confusion this fallOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANImmunize proudly introduces its new COVID-19 Immunization Assessment Tool, designed to help Canadians make informed decisions about if and when they need a new COVID-19 vaccine this fall. This tool provides personalized guidance to Canadians based on the latest National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendations.
With updated COVID-19 vaccines entering the market this fall, many Canadians are unclear on when they should get further vaccinations and which vaccines are recommended for them. This simple tool aims to make it easy for individuals to understand how the guidelines apply to them and their family members.
The COVID-19 Immunization Assessment Tool complements CANImmunize's existing suite of products designed to help users make accurate, informed, and timely decisions about when, how, and why they should become protected against vaccine-preventable illnesses.
Key features of the tool:
1. Personalized Vaccine Recommendations: Tailored guidance based on age, demographics and specific health conditions.
2. Optimal Vaccination Timing: Provides instruction on when to get vaccinated according to the most recent NACI guidelines.
3. Ongoing Updates: Recommendations are continuously updated to stay in sync with evolving regulatory guidelines, ensuring users have access to the latest information.
4. User-Friendly Interface: The Tool uses plain-language and walks users through a short set of questions to get instant, personalized recommendations.
5. Real-Time Updates: The Tool will undergo continuous updates to incorporate the latest information and expanded options as they become available.
Quotes:
Dr. Kumanan Wilson, Chief Science Officer: “After three years of a pandemic, staying up to date with vaccines has become increasingly challenging. We want to make it easier for Canadians to access accurate information and stay informed about their vaccination schedules. Our goal is to ensure that every individual can effortlessly navigate the vaccination process.”
About CANImmunize:
CANImmunize is a Canadian digital health company with expertise in public health and vaccination practice. We’ve developed products supporting governments and businesses across Canada, including ClinicFlow, the mass-immunization platform supporting mass-vaccination campaigns in four jurisdictions across Canada. For more information, please visit www.canimmunize.ca
Availability:
The COVID-19 Immunization Assessment Tool is available for use in all provinces and territories starting September 18, 2023. Individuals can access the tool on CANImmunize's official website at https://covid19.canimmunize.ca. Organizations wishing to white-label or embed the tool in their websites or vaccine promotion campaigns should contact sales@canimmunize.ca.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact media@canimmunize.ca
Justin Greek
CANImmunize Inc.
justin@canimmunize.ca