Vijilan Delivers New Managed Security Service Powered by CrowdStrike’s Next-Generation SIEM, Falcon LogScale
New Vijilan and CrowdStrike collaboration provides customers deep insights from security alerts and event data in real time to stay ahead of threatsAVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cybersecurity services provider Vijilan Security today announced it has expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike with a new managed security service that leverages the power of CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale along with the Vijilan Information Security Hub to provide customers with valuable insights from security alerts and event data for unparalleled visibility across their environment. Vijilan will be demonstrating this joint solution at Fal.Con, CrowdStrike’s marquee event for the cybersecurity industry being held September 18-21 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
With this combined solution, customers can greatly benefit from Falcon LogScale’s ability to ingest all types of data, both structured and unstructured, and unlock actionable security insights in real time to help analysts quickly find and respond to threats and issues before it can impact their business. Vijilan adds its Vijilan Information Security Hub (VISH) to provide advanced Security Information Management (SIM) and Security Event Management (SEM) in one integrated, extended SIEM platform.
“The digital landscape is constantly evolving, making it imperative for businesses to have a 360-degree view of their infrastructure,” said Vijilan CEO Kevin Nejad. “Our collaboration with CrowdStrike amplifies our ability to provide businesses with much-needed visibility by transforming the vast streams of security data from our platform into actionable intelligence.”
Vijilan also offers a suite of managed services: Log Ingestion into Falcon LogScale (LogIngest); Automated Security Alerting (LogAlert); 24X7 Outsourced SOC (LogRespond); or Complete Remediation Services (LogRemediate) to complement CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete.
“Defending against modern adversaries needs modern SIEM and log management solutions at scale,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Through this collaboration with Vijilan, their software platform and managed services powered by Falcon LogScale can provide customers advanced protection against emerging threats with real-time detections, blazing-fast searches and actionable security insights.”
Vijilan at Fal.Con 2023
Vijilan will be at Fal.Con 2023, the visionary cybersecurity event of the year, where the world’s cybersecurity innovators and the most security-conscious business leaders come together with the industry’s best experts and threat hunters to hone cyber skills, learn new strategies, network with their peers, educate themselves on the latest adversary tradecraft and share experiences to better protect and power businesses.
Vijilan CEO Kevin Nejad will be introducing their new managed security service powered by CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale at Fal.Con 2023 during the break session on Tuesday, September 19 at 12:45 p.m. Vijilan will also be on hand to demonstrate its solution in the Innovator Pavilion of Fal.Con, the Fal.Con Hub, at Booth 10B.
About Vijilan Security
Vijilan Security was founded in 2014 and has evolved into a leading provider of Managed Extended Detection & Response (mXDR). Vijilan combines its next-generation SIEM solution based on CrowdStrike® LogScale, with a comprehensive software solution (Vijilan Information Security Hub - VISH) to create a comprehensive cybersecurity platform. Vijilan also offers a full suite of Managed Services, from managed log ingestion to complete SOC outsourcing, including remediation. Vijilan serves customers of all sizes and in every industry and also offers a solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to instantly offer a suite of cybersecurity solutions to their end customers.
