Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,876 in the last 365 days.

PM LEFT FOR UNGA

PM LEFT FOR UNGA

 

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has left today (Sunday 17th) for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, United States of America.

PM Sogavare was accompanied by madam Sogavare and government officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

The Prime Minister will deliver the country’s national statement on Friday this week, the speech will be broadcasted by the national voice, the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC).

PM Sogavare will also attend to bilateral and multilateral meetings at the margins of the UNGA, and is expected back into the country on the 27th of this month.

UNGA is the highest meeting forum of the United Nations member states and member states such as Solomon Islands are given opportunity to address the summit on various issues including security, development, peace, climate change and so forth.

Normally the head of state- Prime Minister or President- is invited to lead a delegation to the prestigious UNGA.

The UNGA is held annually, normally on September and could last for weeks.

End///

PM Press Sec

 

You just read:

PM LEFT FOR UNGA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more