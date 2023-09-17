PM LEFT FOR UNGA

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has left today (Sunday 17th) for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, United States of America.

PM Sogavare was accompanied by madam Sogavare and government officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

The Prime Minister will deliver the country’s national statement on Friday this week, the speech will be broadcasted by the national voice, the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC).

PM Sogavare will also attend to bilateral and multilateral meetings at the margins of the UNGA, and is expected back into the country on the 27th of this month.

UNGA is the highest meeting forum of the United Nations member states and member states such as Solomon Islands are given opportunity to address the summit on various issues including security, development, peace, climate change and so forth.

Normally the head of state- Prime Minister or President- is invited to lead a delegation to the prestigious UNGA.

The UNGA is held annually, normally on September and could last for weeks.

