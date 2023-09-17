PM HANDS OVER REFURBISHED FACILITIES TO ST. NICHOLAS COLLEGE

The St. Nicholas College has come alive on Friday afternoon (last week) as students played host to the Prime Minister who was there to officiate in handing over the upgraded facilities of the college.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is also the minister of the Pacific Games 2023, and it is in the capacity of the minister that he attended the handing over of the refurbished facilities at St. Nicholas College.

The St. Nicholas College is one of the six Games Villages selected to host athletes who will descend on Honiara prior to November 19 the official opening day of the Games.

The renovation work was done on five buildings and three ablution blocks at the college.

With more than $50 million (SBD) spent on upgrading six education institutions including St. Nicholas College, the assigned six games villages are in ready mode to host athletes from the region.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare when delivering his keynote address, stated “…the funding for the upgrade work in all six institutions including the facilities we are handing over here…was provided by the Australian Government. Totaling more than fifty million dollars.

“This signifies the broader commitment of Australia towards Solomon Islands as a partner of choice,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister urged students and teachers to look after the facilities as they stand to benefit from the upgraded facilities in many years to come.

PM Sogavare acknowledged and commended the principal of the St. Nicholas College for allowing the school to become of the six games’ villages for the Games.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s sincere appreciation to the government of Australia for funding the upgrading of the six games villages.

PM Sogavare is expected to hand over four other games villages in the next coming weeks, he already graced the handing over of the upgraded facilities at Don Bosco Technical Institute and St. Nicholas College.

A total of 56 local companies have engaged in various undertakings at the six games villages and it is expected that 5000 athletes will dwell in the villages for the two weeks duration of the 17th edition of the Pacific Games 2023.

End///

PM Press Sec