Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,865 in the last 365 days.

Solomon Islands Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) endorsed.

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (13TH SEPTEMBER 2023) Solomon Islands Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) developed with the leadership of Climate Change Division within the Ministry of Environment Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM)in collaboration with national stakeholders has been endorsed by cabinet on 24th August 2023 and submitted to the Secretariat of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on 4th September 2023.

Under the the Paris Agreement the Solomon Islands is obligated to formulate and communicate long-term low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission development strategies. It provides a pathway towards low emissions, equitable, and resilient development vision for the Solomon Islands by 2050.

The pathway is made up of a 2050 vision, emissions pathway, and steps that will eventually take Solomon Islands away from the Business As Usual (BAU) pathway to the low emissions, equitable growth and resilience pathway.

In a nutshell, the LEDS will complement and support existing short and medium-term strategies such as the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016-2035, sector strategies such as the National Forest Policy 2020 as well as cross-cutting strategies such as the National Climate Change Policy 2023-2032.

As such, it will provide an opportunity to identify pathway actions that will be beneficial across sectors over a longer period that might otherwise not feature in the short- and medium-term strategies.

The government through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology would like to sincerely convey its appreciation and thank you to the various ministries, organizations, NGOs, private sector, and donors for their valuable contributions towards the development of the LEDS. Furthermore, special thanks go to the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) for providing the Technical and Administrative Assistance and lastly, The Regional Pacific NDC Hub for providing the financial support.

The LEDS will directly provide updates to Solomon Islands Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

MECDM Press

You just read:

Solomon Islands Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) endorsed.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more