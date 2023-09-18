Dark Chocolate Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Blommer, Mondelez, Amul
The Latest Released Dark Chocolate market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Dark Chocolate market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Dark Chocolate market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Ferrero (Italy), Crown (United States), Blommer (United States), Ezaki Glico (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland), Mondelez (United States), Hershey's (United States), Brookside (United States), Amul (India), FREY (Switzerland)
Definition:
Dark chocolate is the type of chocolate with a high amount of cocoa butter as well as cocoa solids than milk chocolate. Dark Chocolate Does not contain sugar. Dark chocolate is available in various types such as semi-sweet chocolate, bitter chocolate, and pure bitter chocolate. Dark chocolate can recover health and lower the hazard of heart disease among other benefits like steadying blood sugar, controlling appetite, helping to reduce cravings and weight. Rising Demand of premium, as well as organic ingredients, will help to boost the global dark chocolate market. The most demanding change in consumer
preferences is an increase in the popularity of dark chocolate. Perceived health benefits have fueled a 93% growth in launches and dark chocolate now accounts for 20% of the United States market.
Market Trends:
• Attractive Flavors and Packaging
• Increasing Demand for Specialty Chocolate
Market Drivers:
• Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients
• Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates
Market Opportunities:
• Upsurging Demand in New Food Product
• Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Dark Chocolate Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Dark Chocolate
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Ferrero (Italy), Crown (United States), Blommer (United States), Ezaki Glico (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland), Mondelez (United States), Hershey's (United States), Brookside (United States), Amul (India), FREY (Switzerland)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
