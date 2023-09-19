Plant based Diet Market Expected to Witness Strong Growth by 2032 | Market Scope, Value, Size, Share And Trends

Plant based Diet Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plant-Based Diet Market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns. However, growing nutritional concerns among consumers and stringent government regulations restain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing establishment of plant-based or vegan restaurants and a rise in retail sales of plant-based food and beverages are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The plant based diet market size was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc

Danone S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Harmless Harvest

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global plant based diet market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

The foodservice sector has also seen growth in the plant based diet market trends. To meet the rising plant based diet market demand, restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains are adding plant-based menu options. There are now more readily available plant-based burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and other food, making it simpler for people to locate plant-based options while out dining.

According to plant based diet market analysis, the plant based diet market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plant based dairy products, plant based meat products, and others. Further, plant based dairy products are segmented into plant based yogurt, plant based milk, and plant based frozen desserts.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, Europe held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in Europe are embracing the idea of flexitarianism by eating less meat and increasing their intake of plant-based cuisine. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032. Consumer demand for plant-based food options has significantly increased in North America. Health issues, environmental awareness, animal welfare concerns, and the desire for a diverse culinary experience are some of the elements that are driving this trend.

Access to plant-based meals is becoming easier in Europe due to the growth of meal kits and plant-based food delivery services.The major players analyzed for the global plant based diet industry are Atlantic Natural Food LLC, Beyond Meat, Inc., Califia Farms, LLC, Conagra Brands, Inc, Danone S.A., Royal DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Harmless Harvest, Impossible Food Inc., Lightlife Food Inc (Maple Leaf Food Inc.), Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Tyson Food Inc.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty stores provide high service quality and detailed product specification & expert guidance to the consumers, which boost the sale of these products. The online sales channel segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Consumers currently prefer to purchase plant based diet products online since it is easy and offers a wide variety of brands that are not accessible in stores.

