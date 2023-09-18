American Cosmetic Association: Seeking Influencer to Post 30 Selfies in 30 Days for $3000
ACA is seeking its next influencer to help promote 'Healthy Beauty' and offering to pay for 30 selfies in 30 days.USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Cosmetic Association (ACA) is on the hunt for the next selfie influencer looking to highlight healthy beauty habits by posting 30 authentic and uplifting selfies…and also reward the selected individual with $3000.
Who Should Apply:
Looking for someone who lives and breathes social media and is good at getting likes, shares, and comments. Looking for someone who is passionate about health, wellness and beauty.
We are looking for one individual who is:
Social media savvy and has a significant social following
Enthusiastic about the world of health, wellness, cosmetics and/or aesthetics
Ready to commit to the exciting 30-day selfie challenge
What's the Gig:
Create and post a series of captivating and compelling selfies over a span of 30 days on social media.
The gig entails:
Posting a unique selfie each day for 30 consecutive days on individual's preferred social media platforms portraying interpretation of healthy beauty – 'How do YOU stay healthy and beautiful?'
Creatively integrating ACA's content in the selfies that are designed to promote beauty through health and wellness
Encourage a healthy beauty conversation with the hashtag #CosmeticAssociation and #ACAHealthyBeauty to amplify the buzz
The application is simple – just send ACA social media profiles that the influencer will be using. By applying, the applicant agree to ACA terms and conditions. ACA will notify the selected individual by official email. Apply here
Terms and Conditions:
Eligibility: Applicants must be 18 years or older residing in the United States.
Event period: The selfie campaign will kick-off on December 1st, 2023, and run for a period of 30 days.
Compensation: The chosen selfie superstar will receive a payment of $3000 upon successful completion of the 30-day challenge. If the individual fails to post daily during the period, or if the agreement is ended before the 30 days for any reason, the individual will be paid 1/30 of the amount for every daily post of the period.
Product provision: ACA will provide a select range of ACA content pages to be featured with the selfies.
Intellectual property: By participating, the selected individual grant ACA the right to share, repost, and use of the selfies in promotional materials.
Selection process: The individual will be chosen based on the creativity, originality and public engagement present in the profiles of the applicants.
Applicants will be evaluated without regard to race, color, religion, genetic information, mental or physical disability, military or veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, marital status, or any other protected federal, state/province or local status unrelated to the performance of the work involved.
The selected individual will serve as an independent contractor and not an employee of ACA.
See other terms and conditions, terms of service, privacy policy on the ACA website. ACA reserves the right to cancel the agreement and program at any time for any reason. ACA reserves the right to cancel the campaign if an ideal candidate is not discovered.
Step forward, apply now, and be the trailblazer in the #ACAHealthyBeauty revolution.
Visit: https://www.cosmeticassociation.org/get-paid-3000-to-post-30-selfies-in-30-days/
S.LINE
American Cosmetic Association
+1 717-693-0277
coordinator@cosmeticassociation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other