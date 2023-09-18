Submit Release
Ministers to attend opening session of UN General Assembly in New York

SWEDEN, September 18 - On 18–26 September, several high-level meetings will be held in connection with the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson will attend.

During the first few days, high-level meetings will be held on the Sustainable Development Goals, financing for development, pandemics and the climate. In addition, there will also be meetings on the future of the UN, the fight against tuberculosis and universal health coverage.

Sweden’s focus during the high-level week will be on support to Ukraine, bilateral relations, climate change and health. 

Following the opening ceremony, a press briefing with the ministers will be held in the United Nations Rose Garden. Please contact the press secretaries for further information. 

