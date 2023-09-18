KAN & Sport Buff Win Prestigious IBC Innovation Award
Partnership changed the way Israel watched World Cup Qatar 2022 and Eurovision 2023 with real-time interactive engagementAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading broadcast event International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) awards KAN the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) and Sport BUFF (BUFF) with the prestigious IBC Innovation Award for Content Everywhere, beating strong finalists including Sky Sports, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and UEFA, and Sport TV. The award recognises how the partnership changed the way Israeli TV audiences engaged with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Eurovision 2023 finals as the audience played along with live predictions, voting, quizzes, leader boards, chat, and polls in real time over the top of the video content.
BUFFs award-winning interactive video technology, enables KAN to engage their audiences like never before, collecting real-time audience feedback for studio discussion, and keeping the audience watching 300% longer.
For fans and viewers, BUFF enhances the viewing experience through offering real-time interactivity, including personalized opportunities, ratings of performances, and compete on leaderboards against their friends and family at home or around Israel.
The collaboration and innovation delivered by KAN and Sport Buff engaged over 1 million fans, creating over 30 million engagements, increased audience watch time by over 300% and now also recognized as winner of the prestigious IBC Innovation Award, in the category Content Everywhere.
Tomer Brand, Chief Digital Officer, KAN, “We love the collaboration with Sport Buff, enhancing our content with innovative fan experiences that change the way our audience watches sport and entertainment. The recognition at IBC innovation awards is additional validation of the success already experienced from our viewers”
Benn Achilleas, CEO/Founder Sport Buff stated, “We are very excited to work with KAN as a truly innovative partner. They are changing the way fans watch sport and entertainment, at the forefront of innovation delivery and thought leadership.”
About IBC Innovation Awards
Celebrating collaboration in technology and creativity. IBC is the one global forum where every aspect of the industry comes together to share knowledge, solve challenges and develop future strategies. The IBC Innovation Awards celebrate that spirit of co-operation and collaboration.
Now well established as the most coveted in the industry, the IBC Innovation Awards are the original and only truly independent industry awards for excellence in technological and creative innovation.
About Content Everywhere
Consumers today expect to be engaged wherever they are, on whatever device is to hand. This award celebrates the connected experience and the winner of this awards has made the most of the connected world, using technology to engage and excite audiences.
About KAN
The Israel Broadcasting Corporation launched in 2015 under the brand-name KAN. It is the national public broadcaster, providing multi-channel services on TV and radio and considered to be the biggest content provider in Israel.
Under the KAN brand, there is the KAN 11 channel which offers award-winning TV content such as documentaries, dramas and comedy. KAN also offers a children’s channel, Arabic channel and eight live radio stations 24/7.
For more, visit www.kan.org.il
About Sport Buff
Sport Buff was founded in 2019 by tech entrepreneur Benn Achilleas [CEO] and global broadcast leader Jonty Whitehead [President]. With cutting-edge technology, proven operational delivery and deep experience in live sports broadcasting, the business has worked with a range of sports rights holders and major tournaments including Qatar 2022. They have worked with many of the globe’s biggest broadcasters across a range of platforms including Web OTT, Android and iOS as well as Twitch and YouTube. Sport Buff are proven to be able to increase viewing time, capture valuable data and drive greater engagement with their viewers, as well as create new on-screen sponsorship assets, helping them to better engage, retain and monetize their audience.
https://sportbuff.com/
