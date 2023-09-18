Russell Simmons honoured at HIP HOP 50 Celebration at F1 Singapore, by Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud International
Russell Simmons (center) accepts his trophy for his contribution to Hip Hop as Cordell Broadus and O'Neal McKnight looks on
Singaporean artist and performer Shigga Shay received his certificate of recognition from Hip Hop icon Russell Simmons
Singaporean beatboxer Dharni received his certificate of recognition from Hip Hop icon Russell Simmons
Russell Simmons honoured at HIP HOP 50 Celebration at F1 Singapore, organised by Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud International
We always start with the man–Russell Simmons when it comes to Hip Hop. ‘Uncle’ is not only a force in music, entertainment, and business, but also an overall great adviser and friend.”SINGAPORE, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Russell Simmons, largely known in the world as the godfather of Hip Hop, was recognized today for his contributions to the genre, at the sidelines of F1 activities. The event, called Hip Hop 50: All White and Cream Party, become yet another highlight in the 50th birthday of Hip Hop celebrated worldwide.
— Cordell Broadus
Among the personalities present were businessman Cordell Broadus (aka Champ Medici in Web3 and son of Simmon’s good pal Snoop Dogg), TV personality and businessman O’Neal McKnight, plus a line up of Singapore’s hottest talents: rapper and actor Sheikh Haikel, artist and performer Shigga Shay, and beatboxer Dharni.
“When we list the people who made Hip Hop what it is today, we always start with the man–Russell Simmons. ‘Uncle’ is not only a force in music, entertainment, and business, but also an overall great adviser and friend. We’re thrilled that we can give him the recognition he deserves because until now he’s still opening doors for new artists who will keep creating Hip Hop music that the world loves,” said Cordell Broadus.
The most enduring legacy of Russell Simmons in Hip Hop is when he co-founded the music label Def Jam Recordings in 1984. Together with his business partner Rick Rubin, they ignited the hip hop revolution in the US by managing stars like the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Run-D.M.C., and LL Cool J. From 1992 to 1997, he also co-produced the Def Comedy Jam television program.
As a businessman, Simmons is also known for creating the clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Argyleculture, and Tantris. Now he spends his days between Indonesia and the US, engaging in a wellness-focused and vegan lifestyle.
The Hip Hop 50 party honouring Russell Simmons was one of the many activities that Broadus’ Champ Medici brand held during F1 in Singapore, co-organised with his partner Gushcloud International. Gushcloud is a homegrown content and commerce company powered by the creator economy that is now present in 11 countries.
Earlier in the day, Broadus held the Champ Medici Vol 1 Partners Day. It was an afternoon filled with networking activities that brought together key players in the Web3 ecosystem. Hundreds of founders, creators, and investors in the Metaverse gathered and shared insights about the future and the next great ideas that could change the world.
For more information, visit www.champmedicigroup.io/events.
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global content and commerce company powered by the creator economy. It connects audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud International
+63 945 985 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other