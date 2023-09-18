MarketsIO Adds Tito Singh as Chief Revenue Officer
MarketsIO is a trailblazing technology company that specializes in delivering risk-free, innovative, and scalable solutions to capital markets and other industries.
MarketsIO, the leading name in next generation data marketplace technology announced the appointment of Tito Singh as Chief Revenue Officer.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsIO Adds Tito Singh as Chief Revenue Officer
MarketsIO, the leading name in next generation data and marketplace technology solutions for financial services announced the appointment of Tito Singh as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Tito will lead MarketsIO’s global sales organization and focus on advancing the company’s growth vision, including within the capital markets and financial services segments.
Tito has dedicated more than 20 years of his career to technology and financial services where he held significant leadership positions overseeing high-performing sales organizations through critical transformation and new business channel development. Most recently, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at InvestCloud Financial SuperMarkets (formerly Tegra118), where he successfully increased revenues, company valuation and led sales for the largest enterprise deals in the company’s history. He joined Tegra118 from S&P’s CRISIL, a leading analytics provider to the financial services industry, where he was the Global Head of Sales for the GR&A division. Prior to that, he spent 25 years in several sales and leadership roles at Refinitiv, formerly Thomson Reuters. His last position was Head of Financial & Risk Solution Sales, leading a solutions sales team for the Americas with responsibility for its go-to-market sales strategy, market development, and operations functions. In this role, he built out new revenue channels and oversaw $150-plus million in gross new sales yearly.
“Tito is an energetic leader with a fresh view and a collaborative mindset. He has an impressive record of building, motivating and empowering high-performing teams,” said Terry Roche, Co-Founder & CEO, MarketsIO. “A hallmark of our success is in the enduring relationships we’ve cultivated with clients; Tito’s reputation as a trusted industry expert and partner to executives from the highest performing firms in our industry aligns well with our mission to bring transformative technology solutions to industry participants. We are thrilled to bring Tito’s experience, leadership, and proven performance in financial and operational results to our team.”
“When I first met the MarketsIO leadership team, I could tell that we had something special,” said Tito. “The MarketsIO team are the same folks who built and delivered the last three generations of market data technology which is near universally used by the market participants. And now, they are bringing to the market the NextGen Best-in-Class Marketplace technology which will become indispensable for financial institutions. I am excited to join MarketsIO on their mission to put the power back in the hands of market participants”, Tito Singh said. “That mission requires a new mindset in working together with clients to build strong partnerships for the benefit of all market participants. MarketsIO represents a unique customer-centric value proposition in the industry. I am looking forward to contributing to the MarketsIO team in building the future of financial services technology.”
About MarketsIO: MarketsIO is a trailblazing technology company that specializes in delivering risk-free, innovative, and scalable solutions to capital markets and other industries. With a focus on transformation, MarketsIO empowers businesses to navigate the expensive legacy challenges of data sourcing and distribution and obtain choice and empowerment through cutting-edge technology and expert insights.
Media Contact: Terry Roche, Co-Founder & CEO, terry.roche@marketsio.com, +19174461582.
Terry Roche
MarketsIO
+1 917-446-1582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn