Several thousand to Rally Against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Visit to the UN On Tuesday September 19, 2023
The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory
What:
- A major rally of several thousand to protest the U.S. visit and UN address of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
- The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.
- A mock “Death Commission” that sent 30,000 political prisoners to their death in summer 1988, will be performed. Ebrahim Raisi sat on the four-member commission.
Who:
- Thousands of Iranian Americans from over 40 states, scholars, intellectuals and activists
- Influential personalities including Senator Joseph Lieberman and Ambassador Sam Brownback
- Victims of human rights violations perpetrated by Ebrahim Raisi
When:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023; 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.
Where:
Dag Hammarskjold Plaza
(2nd Avenue & 47th St, New York, NY)
Why:
To call for the prosecution of Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanity
To denounce any concession provided to Raisi and the ruling theocracy
To express support for the uprisings of the Iranian people seeking democracy and freedom
OIAC Photo Exhibition, NYC, September 15, 2023