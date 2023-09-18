Submit Release
Several thousand to Rally Against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Visit to the UN On Tuesday September 19, 2023

@orgIAC photo exhibition, NYC, September 15, 2023

OIAC Picket Line, NYC, September 16, 2023

OIAC Photo Exhibition, US Capitol Grounds, November 1, 2022

The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory
On Tuesday September 19, 2023

What:
- A major rally of several thousand to protest the U.S. visit and UN address of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
- The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.
- A mock “Death Commission” that sent 30,000 political prisoners to their death in summer 1988, will be performed. Ebrahim Raisi sat on the four-member commission.

Who:
- Thousands of Iranian Americans from over 40 states, scholars, intellectuals and activists
- Influential personalities including Senator Joseph Lieberman and Ambassador Sam Brownback
- Victims of human rights violations perpetrated by Ebrahim Raisi

When:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023; 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Where:
Dag Hammarskjold Plaza
(2nd Avenue & 47th St, New York, NY)

Why:
To call for the prosecution of Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanity
To denounce any concession provided to Raisi and the ruling theocracy
To express support for the uprisings of the Iranian people seeking democracy and freedom

RSVP and Further Inquiries: media@oiac.org
Tel: (703) 415-8355
Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)
www.oiac.org

Majid Sadeghpour
OIAC
+1 703-415-8355
email us here
OIAC Photo Exhibition, NYC, September 15, 2023

