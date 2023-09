Several thousand to Rally Against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Visit to the UN On Tuesday September 19, 2023

@orgIAC photo exhibition, NYC, September 15, 2023 OIAC Picket Line, NYC, September 16, 2023 OIAC Photo Exhibition, US Capitol Grounds, November 1, 2022

The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Media AdvisorySeveral thousand to Rally Against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi 's Visit to the UNOn Tuesday September 19, 2023What:- A major rally of several thousand to protest the U.S. visit and UN address of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.- The event will feature speeches, street performances, and exhibitions spotlighting Raisi's human rights violations.- A mock “Death Commission” that sent 30,000 political prisoners to their death in summer 1988, will be performed. Ebrahim Raisi sat on the four-member commission.Who:- Thousands of Iranian Americans from over 40 states, scholars, intellectuals and activists- Influential personalities including Senator Joseph Lieberman and Ambassador Sam Brownback- Victims of human rights violations perpetrated by Ebrahim RaisiWhen:Tuesday, September 19, 2023; 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.Where:Dag Hammarskjold Plaza(2nd Avenue & 47th St, New York, NY)Why:To call for the prosecution of Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanityTo denounce any concession provided to Raisi and the ruling theocracyTo express support for the uprisings of the Iranian people seeking democracy and freedomRSVP and Further Inquiries: media@oiac.orgTel: (703) 415-8355Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

OIAC Photo Exhibition, NYC, September 15, 2023