Blue Space Founder Among “20 Under 35” Space & Satellite Pros
Kodeboyina Recognized for Developing Technologies
Blue Space is a neutral broker providing data collected from across the globe to safeguard space objects. By honing this technology, we can facilitate the sharing of information for the good of all.”GREER, SC, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Space founder and managing partner Srikanth Kodeboyina has been named to The Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) “20 Under 35” list, recognizing outstanding space and satellite professionals age 35 and under. The honorees will be celebrated at SSPI’s 18th annual Future Leaders Celebration October 18 during Silicon Valley Space Week, produced by SatNews publishers.
— Srikanth Kodeboyina
A native of rural India, Kodeboyina came to the United States to pursue his education, and within a few years of earning a master’s degree in computer and electrical engineering from the University of Dayton, he was managing sizable projects for Fortune 100 companies. He was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, became a U.S. citizen, and pursued his dream of starting his own enterprise.
Among Blue Space’s current initiatives is SAFER™ (Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution), an AI model that predicts satellite anomalies due to weather events such as solar flares in space. One challenge to such capabilities has been the lack of shared data among government entities and private operators. The technologies being developed have novel functions that provide for the highest-grade security protocols.
“The goal is to give customers near real-time insights without exposing data sources—even to the developer. Blue Space is a neutral broker providing data collected from across the globe to safeguard space objects. By honing this technology, we can facilitate the sharing of information for the good of all,” Kodeboyina said.
According to a statement issued by SSPI, this year marks the sixth cohort of 20 Under 35 honorees identified by the organization’s independent judges and members of the Space & Satellite Hall of Fame, and they received a record number of applications for 2023.
“If you know anything about SSPI, you know that they have an incredible way of connecting people in this industry. They attract talent, they help investors understand the importance of what’s happening, and they truly help build the space and satellite economy while sharing the profound impact of these technologies on human life,” Kodeboyina said.
In 2021, Kodeboyina was selected as one of three people to comprise the first cohort of The New Mexico Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (LEEP) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, a two-year fellowship for entrepreneurs focusing on “deep tech” meant to enhance national security. They have been honored with an Innovation Spotlight Award from the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, an InnoVision award, and more recently, an Export Achievement Certificate from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Commercial Service for accomplishments in the global marketplace. BES now has offices in South Carolina and New Mexico and is expanding in both locations. Next, they will establish themselves as part of GIFT City, an international business hub in India.
