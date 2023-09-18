The Mortgage Calculator Celebrates Over 400 Loan Officers on Staff

The Mortgage Calculator

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a correspondent lender specializing in Non-QM and investment loans. As of September 2023, The Mortgage Calculator boasts a roster of over 400 Mortgage Loan Originators nationwide. Loan Officers are flocking to the new lender due to a combination of leads and technology that is not provided at any other company. In addition to the tools provided, the company pays loan officers up to 250bps which is well above industry standard.

The Mortgage Calculator built it's own custom proprietary technology including a custom website, digital 1003 application, CRM, auto dialer, quoting system, and point of sale system. These tools and leads can instantly grow a loan officer's production and inject new borrowers into their sales cycle. Loan officers who join The Mortgage Calculator are provided with a constant stream of leads. With the founders of the company being lead generation experts, the leads provided are some of the best in the business. "We came from a marketing background before we got into mortgages, so our company is built on leads and lead generation" says Nicholas Hiersche, the President of the company.

As a correspondent lender, The Mortgage Calculator has amazing rates and pricing that beats mortgage brokers pricing. Loan Officers have access to over 5,000 loan programs including Conventional, Non-QM, DSCR, Commercial, Fix and Flip and more! Mortgage Calculator loan officers are provided with training multiple days per week in the form of live training webinars to empower Loan Officers with the information needed to be an effective loan consultant to clients. With The Mortgage Calculator, Loan Officers have all of the pieces of the puzzle to be successful, they just have to put in the work to put them together and turn them into closed loans!

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Join The Mortgage Calculator