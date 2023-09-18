Passenger Vehicle Steel Wheel Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Passenger Vehicle Steel Wheel Market by Vehicle Class , by End User and by Rim Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheel is an essential part of a passenger vehicle, which are required to be tough and handle the weight of the car as well as the pressure caused by the axle. The steel wheel is a component which rotates and transmits the power from the engine for the movement of the vehicle. Tires are mounted on the round shaped rims which are known as passenger vehicle steel wheel. Steel wheel is both stronger as well as cheaper when compared to the alloy wheels. Furthermore, the automotive sector across the world has been under continuous pressure to modernize and find economical means to develop energy efficiency & reduce the carbon discharge which in turn has increased the adoption of stainless steel in the passenger vehicle sector. Therefore, the acceptance for steel wheels to reduce carbon discharge is expected to drive the growth of passenger vehicle steel wheel market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Steel wheel is an evolving sector for the passenger vehicles which has been hampered due to the coronavirus, due to which production and installation process across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted majorly due to the pandemic.

The vendors in passenger vehicle steel wheel industry across the globe is majorly affected due to the restrictions on producers as well as the government declared lockdown which in turn is affecting the passenger car steel wheels manufacturers worldwide.

Majority of passenger vehicle steel wheel manufacturers are facing major issues such as cash flow problems and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of passenger car as well.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many global passenger car steel wheel manufacturers is vulnerable owing to coronavirus.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Low development cost & cheaper however durable, improved vehicle dynamics and growing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, rising preference for alloy wheels and volatility in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, vendors incorporating advanced manufacturing technology for high-strength steel wheels which can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

The automotive sector across the world has been under continuous pressure to innovate and find economical techniques to enhance energy efficiency & reduce carbon discharge from passenger vehicles. Various government policies regarding heavy vehicles have been formulated due to which lightweight passenger cars were introduced. For instance, Daimler AG, Volkswagen and others are using lightweight steel wheels in passenger car segment to encounter the requirement of the corporate average fuel economy (CAFÉ) declared by the U.S. government. Furthermore, lightweight steel wheel brings a significant weight reduction in the vehicle however with a higher toughness. Therefore, the growing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles, will foster the growth of the passenger vehicle steel wheel market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the passenger vehicle steel wheel industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the passenger vehicle steel wheel market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the passenger vehicle steel wheel market growth scenario.

We can also determine steel wheel will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global passenger vehicle steel wheel market through the predictable future.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in passenger vehicle steel wheel market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

MAXION Wheels, ALCAR WHEELS GMBH, Central Motor Wheel of America, Inc., THE CARLSTAR GROUP, LLC, Klassic Wheels Limited Accuride Corporation, Steel Strips Group, CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri SpA, TOPY AMERICA, INC., U.S. WHEEL CORP., Thyssenkrupp AG, Automotive Wheels Ltd

𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬

Economy Prized

Mid- Prized

Luxury Prized

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Rim Size

13-15 inches

16-18 inches

19-21 inches

More than 21 inches

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of LAMEA)

