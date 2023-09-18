Boston Estate Planning Council Announces 2023-2024 Corporate Sponsors
The Boston Estate Planning Council, the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Boston, announced its 2023-2024 corporate sponsors.
The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, announced today its 2023-2024 corporate sponsors. BEPC's network of both new and returning sponsors underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. This commitment extends to empowering our members to deliver the utmost quality of service to their clients while also promoting public awareness about the significant advantages of estate planning. BEPC President Richelle Maguire expressed deep gratitude for the generous support received from these organizations. She emphasized, "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, whose corporate backing enables BEPC to consistently provide networking and educational events for our members. Furthermore, it reinforces our ongoing initiatives throughout the year, such as enhancing communication and collaboration among our members, advancing our quest for inclusivity, and increasing public awareness about BEPC and the critical importance of estate planning."
— Richelle Maguire, President
2023-2024 Corporate Sponsors
BEPC’s corporate sponsors from August 2023 to July 2024 are:
Gold:
• Bessemer Trust
• BNY Mellon Wealth Management
• Boston Financial Management
• Brown Advisory
• Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
• Burns & Levinson LLP
• Chubb
• Day Pitney LLP
• DOYLE
• Fiduciary Trust Company
• Goulston & Storrs, PC
• HUB International New England, LLC
• Marcum LLP
• Northern Trust
• PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP
• SVB Private, A Division of First Citizens Bank
• The Boston Foundation
• Wilchins, Cosentino & Novins LLP
Silver:
• Ballentine Partners, LLC
• Berkshire Bank Wealth Management
• BerryDunn
• Bonhams Skinner
• Bowditch
• Canby Financial Advisors
• Corient
• Dwight Rudd Insurance
• JC Hilario, PC
• JDJ Family Office Services
• Lake Street Advisors
• LandVest
• Management Planning Group (MPI)
• Mintz Levin
• Nutter
• Rockland Trust Bank
• Rubin and Rudman LLP
• Siharum Advisors LLC
• Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers P.C.
• Valuation Research Corporation
• The Washington Trust Company
About BEPC
The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.
The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is an active affiliate of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). BEPC has been honored by NAEPC with the Council of Excellence Award in 2022, 2017, 2016, and 2015. NAEPC also named BEPC a 5-Star Council from 2018 to 2020. More information is available at http://www.bepc.org.
