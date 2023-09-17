Governor Maura Healey Lifts States of Emergency  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey has lifted the states of emergencies she declared on September 12 and 15 related to severe weather and flooding. Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a post tropical storm.

“We’re relieved that the impacts of Hurricane Lee have been minimal across Massachusetts and grateful for the public safety officials who have been responding to and preparing for severe weather and flooding throughout the week,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Flooding devastated several of our communities this week and we will continue to support them as they move into the recovery phase. We thank the people of Massachusetts for their preparation and resiliency.”

###