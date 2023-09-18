Aero Asset Reports Resilient Pricing Amidst a Declining Backdrop
Supply for sale grew 18 percent year over year to 177 units, and the absorption rate increased to 14 months of supply at current trade levels at the end of June.”TORONTO, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset’s 2023 Half Year Heli Market Trends Twin Engine Edition reports 76 retail transactions of preowned helicopters, down 15 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Dollar volume for both on and off market retail sales fell 11 percent to $288 million.
— Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset VP Market Research
“Supply for sale grew 18 percent year over year (YOY) to 177 units, and the absorption rate increased to 14 months of supply at current trade levels at the end of June," said Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset VP Market Research.
Light and medium twin engine supply for sale increased 20 percent year over year. Medium twin engine retail sales volume decreased nearly 45 percent YOY, while light and heavy retail sales remained stable over same period.
Average Preowned Transaction Prices Resilient
Light twin average transaction prices remained strong YOY, except in the Bell 429 and EC/H145 markets. In the medium, Sikorsky S76C+ / C++ average transaction prices were up $175,000 and $1.3 million respectively YOY. In the heavy’s, Sikorsky S92A pricing was stable YOY, whilst the Airbus EC/H225 average transaction price increased just north of $1 million YOY.
Regions
Overall retail sales volume decreased in North America and Europe in the first half of the year versus 2022 but increased in other regions. Still, North America and Europe accounted for 75 percent of total transactions in the first half of 2023. Supply for sale increased twice as much in North America than in Europe over same period.
Liquidity
The best performing preowned twin engine market in the first half of 2023 was the Leonardo A109E Power, followed by the Bell 429 and the Sikorsky S92A markets. The AW169 is the only twin engine model tracked in Heli Martket Trends that saw no retail sales over the first half of 2023.
Heli Market Trends HY 2023 Report Available
Download the full publicly released 2023 Half Year Heli Market Trends Twin Engine Edition https://www.aeroasset.com/report. The report also contains a conversation with Mirika Nakayama, President and CEO of ITC.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is an international helicopter trading firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada with decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company publishes market reports covering both twin and single engine preowned helicopter markets. Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. https://aeroasset.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.
