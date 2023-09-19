ATTA Restaurant & Tuuch Cenote Club, where fine dining merges with the magic of sacred Maya waters
Our fine dining restaurant. Next to it, our crystal-clear cenote club adds a special sparkle to dishes crafted with passion and creativity, creating a unique sensory experience.
Food becomes a sacred connection, a bond of trust with the chef, who guides us on an unparalleled culinary journey. Ingredients awaken our senses, evoking ancestral memories and weaving new stories into our soul.
Unique Experiences at Shibari Tulum Hotel
Our ATTA Restaurant and Tuuch Cenote Club offer an experience that goes beyond the known standards of hospitality, where luxury and exclusivity in service combine to create unforgettable memories.”TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shibari Tulum Hotel, a luxury retreat located in the middle of the majestic Mayan jungle, elevates the destination's gastronomy with the opening of the exclusive ATTA Restaurant & Tuuch Cenote Club, a combination of haute cuisine with the magical surrounding of a extraordinary natural cenote. The perfect place to awaken the senses.
— Hotel Director
ATTA's cuisine combines local ingredients and ancient recipes to create an authentic and unparalleled culinary experience. It is a free cuisine, a fusion of international food accented with home ingredients of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is a cuisine governed by local seasonal flavors and ancient recipes. Therefore, the menu constantly changes to surprise, delight and pamper diners.
Diego Isunza, Executive Chef, leads the kitchen at Shibari Tulum with his own style acquired over more than 12 years of experience as a chef and culinary advisor in world-renowned restaurants such as Pujol, Nicos, Morimoto and Restaurantes Azul, present in more than 7 countries on all continents of the world. Chef Diego Isunza was named an official ambassador of Mexican gastronomy by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Mexican Government.
ATTA offers dishes designed especially for Shibari such as roasted camembert spread with smoked butter, porcini and salsa macha, and amaranth tabbouleh, or guests can opt for traditional seafood dishes such as tuna ceviche or shrimp aguachile (of course, with the unique touch of Chef Diego Isunza).
These dishes are to be combined with cocktails created by the Shibari mixology masters, which offer a combination of Mayan flavors combined with favorite spirits. Gin lovers will opt for the YAAX cocktail, which has a touch of mint and strawberry, or others will prefer the ITZÉ, a combination of bourbon, aperol and a mix of fruity flavors.
"We´re proud to have a renowned chef such as Diego Isunza leading the kitchen of Shibari Tulum. He has been recognized by several governments and world organizations, in addition to having served prominent lifestyle stars such as Katy Perry, Ziggy Marley, Harry Styles, Björk, Ben Affleck and many others in international politics such as presidents, ambassadors, tribal kings and more," said the director of Shibari Tulum Hotel.
Shibari Tulum is a place immersed in nature that has as its center and heart a natural cenote with crystalline water. The exclusive resort is inspired by shibari, the Japanese art of tying ropes to show emotions and sensations, so its interior design full knot accents invite guests on a journey to connect, untie their knots and free themselves.
At Shibari Tulum, guests will immerse themselves in a contemplative and vibrant atmosphere. This exclusive venue has 64 high-design suites that combine luxury and comfort to offer an unparalleled stay in the heart of the Tulum hotel zone. Villa-style rooms with private terraces offer views of the jungle or the magnificent cenote. Additionally, their personalized and attentive service focuses on providing maximum privacy and exclusivity during your stay and will find a natural refuge complemented by the best services and amenities. Our cenote club offers the possibility of exploring the underwater world of our cenote while enjoying the sun on Balinese beds.
ATTA Restaurant & Tuuch Cenote Club are open to guests of the Shibari Tulum Hotel and visitors who are in the destination and want to taste the free cuisine, awaken the senses and explore the depths of a cenote, or simply… untie thier inner knots.
In order to share the flavors of the ATTA Restaurant, from September 21 to 24, Shibari Tulum will be present as an invited guest at the 10th Anniversary of Culinary U, an event in which renowned international Chefs will meet with demanding gourmets in a spectacular setting, San Juan, Puerto Rico.
About Shibari Tulum
Shibari Tulum Hotel is an exclusive retreat located in the beautiful Riviera Maya, in Tulum,Mexico. Designed as a space for transformation and well-being, the hotel offers 64 high-design suites, some with private access to the TUUCH Cenote from the suite itself, unique experiences in the cenote, a holistic wellness sanctuary, its fine dining restaurant ATTA, a KAN Spa with an innovative menu of massages and treatments that blend various techniques, a jacuzzi lounge to enjoy delicious drinks and good music, and architecture that seamlessly merges with the natural surroundings.
