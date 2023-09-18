Looper Boost™ Wins Prestigious TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Looper Insights, the leading end-to-end SaaS analytics solution in the Media & Entertainment industry, is very pleased to announce that its product Looper Boost ™ has won in this year’s Best of Show awards at IBC2023 in the TVBEurope category.
The awards recognise the very best broadcast products and solutions on display at the show, with hundreds of products and solutions considered. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts, speakers and editors. Factors taken into account include how diverse and comprehensive our product’s features are; how easy it is to use and how it integrates with other products; its value for money within the market; and how innovative and unique it is within the market.
The awards’ editorial team have said that “IBC seemed as busy as ever this year and the awards matched this. This year, we received a record amount of entries and the quality across the board was incredible. Those who won should be extremely proud of their achievement - their product showed true innovation and hugely impressed our judging panel. A well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team”.
Lucas Betrand, CEO and Co-founder at Looper Insights said, “We're thrilled about Looper Boost™ securing the TVBEurope Best of Show award at IBC2023. It's a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and our ability to work together with our stellar customer base to turn their needs into solutions that can boost customer acquisition and retention.”
We’re thrilled to have won this award, if you would like to see our winning product then please book a demo here. You can read more about our success on TVBEurope’s website, in their regular newsletter and other promotional channels from the brand in the coming weeks.
About Looper Insights:
Looper Insights stands at the forefront of the Media & Entertainment industry, offering an innovative end-to-end SaaS solution for comprehensive title compliance and merchandising tracking across all connected TV devices. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing data-driven decision-making, Looper Insights empowers digital marketers and industry leaders with transformative insights, equipping them to navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving digital landscape. Through its ground-breaking solutions, including the revolutionary Looper Boost™, Looper Insights continues to redefine the boundaries of entertainment analytics, setting the stage for a future where strategic innovation and success converge. For more information about Looper Insights, please visit www.looperinsights.com.
Francesca Pezzoli
