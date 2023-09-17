Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Lowndes County

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Lowndes County on Sunday, Sept. 17, to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

DRCs are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at:

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E. Hill Ave.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Once opened, the DRC will operate from 8 a.m.to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The deadline to apply for assistance is November 6, 2023.

Some of the services offered at a DRC include:

Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), other state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the DRC to assist survivors.

You do not need to visit a DRC to apply

If you are unable to visit the Lowndes County DRC, you can apply to FEMA for federal assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as videorelay service (VRS), captionedtelephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also available for homeowners, renters, businesses and most private nonprofits to help with residential and business losses not covered by insurance. After registering with FEMA, survivors and businesses may apply online at SBA’s secure website https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela under SBA declaration #18143. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.