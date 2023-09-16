Solomon Islands restates commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with India.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele assured India that Solomon Islands remains committed to enhance its bilateral cooperation and to explore opportunities in trade, investment and business as well as other sectors.

He made the statement during his meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, His Excellency, Shri Inbasekar Sundramurthi in Honiara last week.

Minister Manele acknowledged India for their development and technical assistance through bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, information technology, agriculture, transportation and capacity building.

On the Multilateral arena, India has played an active role in global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, renewable energy, health and education, issues that are of relevant concern to the Solomon Islands.

On the education sector, Minister Manele noted with appreciation the support to the Solomon Islands National University in establishing the Centre for IT Excellence, a crucial area of work in bridging the digital gap.

He said the deliverables under this project includes, a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure with modern facilities to enhance the learning environment.

The infrastructure is the first of its kind in the Solomon Islands.

Minister Manele also states that Solomon Islands welcomes the opportunity for further cooperation in the areas of Health Care and Medicine and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

He also notes the draft MOU’s being progressed in these fields and looks forward for a positive response from India to progress the cooperation in the health sector.

On the 2023 Pacific Games, acknowledgement was made for USD $1 million support by India towards the logistical arrangement of 20 buses for the Games.

Minister Manele said Solomon Islands values the opportunities for expanded trade and economic development and looks forward to furthering dialogue in productive capacity development of products of mutual interest.

“The establishment of a High Commission in New Delhi on March 2023 is a testament of the commitment of Solomon Islands to further enhance its bilateral cooperation with India to explore opportunities in trade, investment and business as well as other sectors,” Minister Manele commented.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE