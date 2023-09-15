New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces August 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the August 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $280.3 million for August 2023, reflecting an increase of 2.3% when compared to $274.0 million reported in August 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.93 billion, reflecting growth of 2.3% compared to $1.88 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of August 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $155.3 million, reflecting growth of 18.1% when compared to $131.4 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.24 billion, reflecting growth of 14.6% when compared to $1.08 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $96.0 million for August 2023, reflecting a 47.1% increase when compared to $65.3 million reported in August 2022. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $597.9 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 42.7% increase when compared to $418.9 million reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $531.6 million for August 2023, reflecting a 12.9% increase from $470.7 million reported in August 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $3.77 billion reflecting an 11.2% increase from $3.38 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

