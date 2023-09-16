STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Waltham

WALTHAM, Vermont (Friday, Sept. 15, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023, in Waltham.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to McKnight Lane after receiving a call regarding a dispute between neighbors that involved a physical altercation followed by a shooting. Arriving troopers discovered a woman deceased at the scene.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody, but this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. The identities of involved individuals will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

The body of the deceased woman will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.