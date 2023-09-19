Dash Solutions Launches Redesigned Security Platform Including New Regulatory Standards
New Dash ComplyOps application provides greater security automation and support for ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST 800-53 security programs.
Dash ComplyOps v4.0.0 builds on our commitment to provide the most comprehensive cloud security platform to help regulated and growing companies address the ongoing challenges of cloud security.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dash Solutions, a leader in cloud security and compliance, today announced groundbreaking functionality designed for security professionals and security teams to streamline compliance in AWS and the public cloud.
— Jacob Nemetz, Co-Founder
“While managing cloud configuration has been a priority for customers, security teams have been facing greater needs around managing SecOps and DevOps tasks, and addressing further regulatory standards.” said Brett Lieblich, Security Expert “Security platforms that provide visibility and steps for addressing ongoing security operations items provide the most value in the market today.”
Dash ComplyOps already supports creation of administrative policies and automated monitoring of AWS cloud resources. Using pre-configured security baselines, security teams monitor business-critical information, Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and other sensitive data.
New capabilities announced today include:
-Added support for compliance standards: New security program support is available for market-established compliance standards ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST 800-53.
-Predefined compliance and operations tasks: Dash provides security program tasks for managing security configuration, audit log reviews, security assessment, and cloud security events to meet compliance requirements.
-Living policy documents: New in-browser editing empowers teams to build and customize 20+ administrative security policies.
-Customizable compliance monitoring: Revamped scanning empowers security teams to configure custom rulesets for powerful monitoring of different AWS cloud environments.
“These advanced capabilities build on our commitment to provide the most comprehensive cloud security and data governance platform to help regulated and growing companies address the ongoing challenges of cloud security.” said Jacob Nemetz, Dash Solutions Co-founder.
About Dash Solutions
Dash provides a software platform that empowers companies to build, monitor, and maintain security programs in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the public cloud. Dash enables teams to create administrative policies, enforce policies through technical controls, and streamline cloud security operations.
