TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta to Highlight California’s Lawsuit to Hold Big Oil Accountable

NEW YORK – On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom will participate in the Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony. Speaking with David Gelles of The New York Times for a discussion entitled, “Approaching the Climate Crisis Differently,” the Governor will discuss California’s lawsuit against Big Oil. Following, the Governor and Attorney General Rob Bonta will be available for questions from the press.

WHEN: Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: Register with Climate Week NYC to watch the event here