Automotive Sun Visor Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players

Automotive Sun Visor Market by Type , Material , Vehicle and Sales : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun visor plays a vital role to maintain safety while driving a vehicle by protecting the driver and passenger from the sun’s glare. The temperature of the vehicle cabin can be maintained by blocking the direct sunlight as excessive heat can damage the audio system in the vehicle. Some sun visors are incorporated with mirrors and light to enhance their appearance. The LCD sun visor gains popularity among consumers as it not only blocks sunlight but also integrates DVD playback into the vehicle. Therefore, increase in demand for passenger safety is expected to boost the demand for automotive sun visor market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The automobile sector was struggling in many countries before the pandemic. However, due to the lockdown, supply and demand have completely subsided from the market.

• The impact of the coronavirus is expected to affect the sales of automobiles in every country. This is expected to impact the automotive sun visor market as well.

• The virus has destroyed the supply chain of many markets and is expected to take some time to revive.

• The virus may force companies to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but it is expected to take a while.

• The virus has forced factories to shut down, with workers across the world sent home. It has exposed the fact that advanced factory automation has not been substituted with human workers at a large scale.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The top impacting factors leading to the growth of the market include increase in demand for vehicle & passenger safety, rapid urbanization, and increase in purchasing power of consumers. However, the absence of standard protocols for the development of automotive sun visors and the intricate design of the system are the key restraining factors of the market. Furthermore, the growth in demand for electric vehicles across the globe provides potential opportunities for the growth of the automotive sun visor market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 & 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲

The awareness for safety & security is rapidly increasing among customers, which is changing their buying behavior. Companies are more concerned to install safety & security features in their vehicles. In addition, increase in awareness among customers is expected to force the manufacturing companies to use better equipment for the safety & security of passengers. Therefore, this is expected to boost the automotive sun visor market over the forecast period.

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬

Developing countries across the world experienced huge urbanization over the last decade as many people shifted to urban areas in search of better opportunities. This has led to the rapid growth of the market size and increase in purchasing power of customers. Therefore, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive sun visor market over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

• BRACE, CO., LTD.

• GUMOTEX

• KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

• BURSA OTOTRIM PANEL SANAY

• KÖBO GmbH & Co KG

• Atlas Holdings.

• HOWA TEXTILE INDUSTRY

• GRIOS SRO

• Grupo Antolin