VDA showcase 2023 Pinky the mascot AFD LOGO Dentist

Alencar Family Dentistry and Alencar Family Foundation Announce Proud Sponsorship of Virginia Dental Showcase 2023

"We are honored to be sponsors of the Virginia Dental Showcase 2023, organized by the Virginia Dental Association," ” — Jayme Alencar Oliveira, DDS

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alencar Family Dentistry and the Alencar Family Foundation are delighted to announce their sponsorship of the prestigious Virginia Dental Showcase 2023, organized by the Virginia Dental Association (VDA). This sponsorship underscores their commitment to advancing dental education, supporting the dental community, and promoting oral health in Virginia and beyond.

The Virginia Dental Showcase is an annual event that brings together dental professionals, educators, and industry leaders for a comprehensive exploration of the latest advancements in dentistry. The event features educational sessions, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities, making it a vital platform for dental professionals to stay at the forefront of their field.

"We are honored to be sponsors of the Virginia Dental Showcase 2023, organized by the Virginia Dental Association," said Dr. Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho, owner of Alencar Family Dentistry. "This event plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and innovation within the dental community, and we are proud to support the continued growth and excellence of dentistry in Virginia."

The Alencar Family Foundation, committed to promoting oral health and dental education, shares this sentiment. "Our foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities we serve," said Dr. Cristina Alencar, CEO of the Alencar Family Foundation. "By sponsoring the Virginia Dental Showcase, we aim to contribute to the professional development of dental practitioners and the overall well-being of patients throughout Virginia."

Alencar Family Dentistry and the Alencar Family Foundation invite all dental professionals and industry stakeholders to join them at the Virginia Dental Showcase 2023 to explore the latest dental innovations, engage in knowledge-sharing, and strengthen the dental community's bonds.

About Alencar Family Dentistry: Alencar Family Dentistry is a leading dental practice committed to providing exceptional dental care and promoting oral health in the city of Cheasapeake, VA. Their dedicated team is passionate about delivering comprehensive and compassionate dental services to patients of all ages.

About the Alencar Family Foundation: The Alencar Family Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote oral health, dental education, and community well-being. Through strategic partnerships and charitable efforts, the foundation seeks to make a positive impact on the communities it serves.

About the Virginia Dental Association: The Virginia Dental Association (VDA) is the trusted resource for Virginia's dental community, representing over 3,700 member dentists. The VDA is committed to advancing the dental profession, promoting oral health, and serving as an advocate for dental professionals and their patients.

