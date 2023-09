KudoAI Receives Grant Funding worth $98,000 from partners including Microsoft, OpenAI

The artifact for chatgpt.js by KudoAI (official selection of Artizen Season 3)

The age of AI is upon us.” — Satya Nadella

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- California startup KudoAI received $98,000 worth of grants in August, from Microsoft & its industry-leading partners, including OpenAI & GitHub.“The age of AI is upon us,” claimed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, just one day before his company invested $10 billion for 49% stake in OpenAI.The public release of ChatGPT — an uncannily human-like chatbot that became the fastest-growing app in human history — is largely responsible for the current surge in AI interest. ChatGPT is based on the powerful GPT-3.5 language learning model (LLM) developed by OpenAI (based on five years of revisions).The Microsoft-led grants mark a significant milestone for KudoAI, bolstering their mission to bring AI within the grasp of a broader demographic.About KudoAIKudoAI is a pioneer in making advanced AI accessible to everyone. Their current core product is chatgpt.js , a widely acclaimed JavaScript library that empowers developers to build AI applications, ranging from chatbots to creative content generation.For more information, visit https://www.kudoai.com About MicrosoftMicrosoft is a global technology leader dedicated to accelerating innovation. Besides funding early-stage startups with credits for industry-leading AI services, they also provide expert guidance & technology essential to future-proofing startups.For more information, visit https://www.microsoft.com

KudoAI's Demo Day video for the inaugural 100 Builders cohort