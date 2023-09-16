UK Artist Caroline Boff Joins The Highlands Art Collective for Representation
Artist Caroline Boff brings her joyful and emotional art to the broad spectrum of artists and styles represented by the Highlands Art Collective.
Art has the special ability to transport the viewer in seconds to an alternative universe of positivity...”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highlands Art Collective is proud to announce the addition of Caroline Boff to the roster of fine artists it represents. Caroline is a contemporary artist based in Manchester, UK.
— Caroline Boff
Caroline Boff creates art that is bursting with vibrant colors and strong emotion that celebrate life, self-expression and renewal. Her style reflects the schools of abstract, representational art and expressionism. And she will often embellish a piece with the words of Shakespeare or Maya Angelou to deepen the transformative nature of her work.
“Caroline is as lovely and candid as her art suggests,” states Ian McIlvaine, Executive Director of the Highlands Art Collective. “Her art comes from her acute empathy for the human condition and relationships, with the insistence that any of life’s emotional tribulations can be overcome. It’s uplifting and direct from her heart” he concludes.
“Art has the special ability to transport the viewer in seconds to an alternative universe of positivity,” states Caroline. “There is so much suffering out there and art can really touch people and bring them back to life” she asserts.
Caroline is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a tireless proponent of the arts. Her artwork has been featured in Vogue, Tatler, Vanity Fair, House and Garden and London Life. Caroline has recently exhibited in London, Miami and New York, and her has also featured in Collection, Voices of Tomorrow and the Collector's Choice China.
Timothy Warrington, of The International Confederation of Art Critics, has described Caroline’s art this way to capture the effervescence of both the artist and her work – “A controlled explosion of enamoring vitality combined with an innately stimulating ethereal relationship with expressive colors, Caroline Boff’s pictorial conceptions herald a powerfully direct connection to the artist’s profound emotions and intimate experiences that are subtly shared with the viewer catalyzed by the joyful energy encompassed in her art.”
“We simply could not be more honored or proud to have Caroline affiliated with us,” McIlvaine states.
Caroline Boff is now represented by the Highlands Art Collective for gallery events, commissions, art sales, civic installations and related activities. The Collective welcomes inquiries from gallerists, art advisors, journalists, artists and art appreciators of all kinds.
The Highlands Art Collective is an artist representation firm that is affiliated with established and emerging artists to present for gallery events, commissions, online sales, merchandising, civic and charitable endeavors. The Highlands Art Collective was established in 2022 to provide artists non-exclusive representation to expand their opportunities for exposure and income. The Collective is focused on artists who create art that is relevant to the times, and creating events that invite art lovers to participate in—not just attend—gallery shows that feature engaging activities related to the art. Operating under the banner of “The Anecdote to Boring Art”, the artists in The Highlands Art Collective believe art can stimulate the viewer about current issues and emotions without preaching and do so through events and shows that eschew the traditional art gallery exhibition model of “stuff on the wall.”
