Rule 14 Nonpublic School Assurance Statement – Opening September 18

Rule 14 Nonpublic Assurance Statement

All approved school systems are required to complete a Rule 14 Annual Assurance Statement. The Assurance Statement reflects compliance with Rule 14 regulations and allows for the self-reporting of unmet regulations for the 2023-24 School Year.

004.01F Assurance Statement. Each school or school system shall, by November 1 of each year, submit to the Department an Assurance Statement (See Appendix B), as prescribed by the Department, signed by a representative of the governing body affirming compliance or specifically noting any noncompliance with the regulations contained in this Chapter.

The Rule 14 Assurance Non Public 2023-2024 collection is accessible via the NDE Portal. An activation code will be needed to add the collection to a portal account. This can be obtained from the portal District Administrator through their District Admin tab. Once obtained, the collection can be added within the Data Collections tab beginning Monday, September 18, 2023. Submission of the Annual Assurance Statement must be time stamped before 11:59 p.m. on November 1, 2023.

Additional directions for completing the Rule 14 Nonpublic School Assurance Statement can be found within the collection. Please note that any self-reporting of unmet regulations will not automatically result in a Formal Notice unless that regulation is mandated by State Statute.