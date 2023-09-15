MetroList® Welcomes John Hughes as Vice President of Industry Relations
MetroList is excited to welcome and leverage John's substantial expertise and achievements to further its industry presence.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroList®, Northern California’s largest multiple listing service (MLS), has announced John Hughes as the newly appointed Vice President of Industry Relations. MetroList is excited to welcome and leverage John's substantial expertise and achievements to further its industry presence.
Formerly the Owner/Broker of Guidant Realty in Placer County, California, John Hughes arrives at MetroList with a proven track record of over 15 years in the real estate industry. "We are thrilled to have John on board," said Dave Howe, CEO and President of MetroList. "His brokerage experience and industry acumen will prove invaluable as MetroList continues to redefine its role in empowering the next generation of real estate professionals."
John's industry leadership extends beyond the brokerage realm. An active participant in local and state real estate industry associations, he is the current President of California Real Estate Brokers, Inc., MetroList's largest shareholder. He brings over a decade of experience as a director and committee leader for the California Association of Realtors®. Locally, he has served the Placer County Association of Realtors® as President, mediator, and professional standards steward.
Prior to entering the real estate profession, John held several positions at Hewlett-Packard, including strategic planning, contract management, and sales. Within the HP Services division, John was part of a pioneering team defining and implementing their Total Customer Experience program that has become an accepted doctrine in today’s business world.
John adds his expertise to a seasoned leadership team that drives growth for MetroList and the broader Northern California Community. With a commitment to stakeholder relationships and an emphasis on advanced technological solutions, the MetroList organization continues to surpass traditional MLS boundaries, expanding and redefining its value for agents and consumers alike. “John's diverse skill set is an ideal match for our mission to build relationships within the real estate sector and the MetroList community," added Howe.
John holds a BS degree in Marketing from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and an MBA from UC Davis. He resides in Rocklin, CA, with his wife, Donna, and his son, Spencer.
MetroList Services Inc. (www.metrolist.com) is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 22,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for over 35 years, it is the largest MLS in Northern California and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses. MetroList.com real estate search website.
